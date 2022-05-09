Submitted by Cynthia Lamb
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles hosted the all-veteran ocean rowing team, FOAR from Home, at its April social held at the 1800 Mexican Restaurant in Brunswick. The FOAR from Home team completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge this past February; rowing more than 3,000 miles west from La Gomera, Canary Islands to Antigua. It took the team 51 days, 11 hours, and 41 minutes to make the crossing. FOAR from Home raised over $900,000 through this endeavor to fight veteran PTSD and suicide. The Boating Club was an early and proud sponsor of the team.
Pictured are FOAR from Home members Cameron Hansen, from left, A.M. ‘Hupp’ Huppmann, Billy Cimino and Paul Lore.