By Joan Scarborough
In his five years of service, Randy Smith has become a mission scanner, observer, accomplished airborne photographer, radio operator, assistant IT and web page contributor and received four awards. He has now also received a well-deserved promotion to the rank of captain. While Squadron Safety Officer, Capt. Smith used his graphic design skills to present a required but memorable safety briefing at each monthly meeting. He has completed three of five levels for advancement and is now Safety Officer for Group IV serving five squadrons in southeast Georgia.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and the Brunswick Senior Squadron has been active in the Golden Isles for more than 70 years.
Pictured are Maj. Roy Scarborough, Group IV Commander, from left, Capt. Randy Smith, and Squadron PDO Capt. Bob Speight, squadron commander.