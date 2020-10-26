Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
On Oct. 8, representatives of the Brunswick African American Cultural Center (BAACC) visited the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum to view exhibits on island history. The center on Albany Street in Brunswick is being rehabilitated to serve as a location for events and activities that promote an appreciation of the African American experience in Brunswick and mainland Glynn County.
Aundra Fuller, director of BAACC, and volunteers plan to conduct research and develop exhibits on local Black history for display in the Center. They visited the Lighthouse Museum, operated by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society (CGHS), to gather information on exhibit development and design. In early September, Sherri Jones, executive director of the Society, and Mimi Rogers, the Society’s curator, took a tour of the Brunswick facility and met with Fuller to discuss the organization’s plans to preserve and present the African American stories of mainland Glynn County. Pictured are BAACC administrative assistant Karis Williams, from left,; Mimi Roger; Sherri Jones; BAACC secretary Dale Kennick; and Aundra Fuller.