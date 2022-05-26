Submitted by Martha Armstrong
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi sorority recently held its annual Founders’ Day Luncheon at the Retreat Clubhouse in the Island Club. Alpha Delta Pi is the oldest secret society for college women founded on May 15, 1851.
A Founders’ Day Ceremony was conducted by Claire Jorgensen, outgoing president, and new officers were installed by Susan Swicord Matthews from Statesboro, who is a former international officer and currently works closely with the Alpha Delta Pi chapter at Georgia Southern University. The new officers for 2022 to 2023 are president, Taylor Haley; secretary, Pam Scruggs; and Martha Armstrong, treasurer.
Pictured on the front row are Lasse Gammage, from left, Rose Ann Williams, Harriett Claxton from Dublin, Martha Armstrong and Claire Jorgensen. On the middle row are Pam Scruggs, from left, Dee Davis, Beverly Nash, Geri Mullis and Kristin McKnight. On the back row are Sally Stroud, from left, Taylor Haley, Nancy Claxton from Dublin, Susan Pope, Marie Dennard, Susan Mathews, Lee Dillard, Pat Wehunt. Not pictured are Anne Aspinwall and Catherine McCrary.