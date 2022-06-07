Submitted by Ronda Barlow
The American Cancer Society (ACS) recently donated $20,000 to Southeast Georgia Health System Cancer Care Center to be used for transportation and housing for cancer patients.
The donation was partially the result of funds raised locally by American Cancer Society volunteers and events such as Relay for Life, Breast Cancer Fashion Show and numerous events sponsored by the American Cancer Society Victory Board.
Pictured are Lauren McGrath, American Cancer Society community manager, from left, Stephanie Sinopoli, director of the Cancer Care Center and Bryan Thompson, Nunally House and development director.