Taylor Palmer of Brunswick was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2019. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area Kennesaw State students named to the list are:
From Brunswick: Jordyn Perez; Olivia Hickson; and Sophie Gordon.
From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz; Gabrielle Lachance.
From St. Marys: Alayah Myers; Sydney Crowley; and Heidi Parker.
From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt; Ronan Sweeney; Kacy Coulombe; Faviola Guzman; and Riley Bennett.
From Waverly: Kyle Stormer.
• • •
Kennesaw State University named more than 6,300 students named to its fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students named to the list include:
From Brunswick: Sabrina Luckey; Diamon Mitchell; Bryana Higginbotham and Cierra Pfaff.
From St. Simons Island: Carol Fendig.
From Darien: Randall Scott.
From St. Marys: Kya Garibaldi; Oliver Neleski; Ryan Zuschlag; Elizabeth Neleski; and Lauren McCaulley.
From Woodbine: Zachary Wallace.
• • •
Shannon O’Dowd of St. Marys was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. O’Dowd was initiated at Nova Southeastern University.