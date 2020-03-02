Taylor Palmer of Brunswick was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2019. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

• • •

Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Area Kennesaw State students named to the list are:

From Brunswick: Jordyn Perez; Olivia Hickson; and Sophie Gordon.

From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz; Gabrielle Lachance.

From St. Marys: Alayah Myers; Sydney Crowley; and Heidi Parker.

From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt; Ronan Sweeney; Kacy Coulombe; Faviola Guzman; and Riley Bennett.

From Waverly: Kyle Stormer.

• • •

Kennesaw State University named more than 6,300 students named to its fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Area students named to the list include:

From Brunswick: Sabrina Luckey; Diamon Mitchell; Bryana Higginbotham and Cierra Pfaff.

From St. Simons Island: Carol Fendig.

From Darien: Randall Scott.

From St. Marys: Kya Garibaldi; Oliver Neleski; Ryan Zuschlag; Elizabeth Neleski; and Lauren McCaulley.

From Woodbine: Zachary Wallace.

• • •

Shannon O’Dowd of St. Marys was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. O’Dowd was initiated at Nova Southeastern University.

More from this section

Program honors descendants

Program honors descendants

As part of Black History Month, the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, a state historic site, held a program at the Visitors’ Center, featuring William H.A. Collins, curator of the Burning of Darien Museum, and historical genealogist, Amy Hedrick from Glynngen.com. Together, they discu…

Organizations partner to fight litter

Organizations partner to fight litter

For the 10th consecutive year, UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant staff assisted Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in completion of the Glynn County Community Litter Index. A Keep America Beautiful litter measurement tool, the Index enables KAB affiliates to utilize trained scorers…

Garden club holds monthly meeting

Garden club holds monthly meeting

The February Sea Oats Garden Club meeting was recently held in The Speakeasy at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. Dawn Hart, owner of Ace Garden Center on St. Simons Island, spoke to the group. Pictured are the club hostesses Susan Baltzell, from left Francene Roberson, Hart, Margaret…