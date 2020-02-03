Mackenzie Rae Morgan of St. Simons Island was recently named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University.
Morgan, whose major is health science, made the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
A total of 707 South Georgia State College students have earned a spot on the Fall 2019 Academic Honors List.
From Glynn County: Chadrika Johnson, Christina Lewis and Miranda Turman, Academic Honors List.
From McIntosh County: Taylor Lewis and Madison Ryals, Dean’s List.
From Camden County: Hannah M. Jelercic, Dean’s List.
From Brantley County: Elizabeth Howell, Lyndsey Johns and Hailey Townsend, President’s List; Jeremy Ammons, Jared Bare, Karson Clements, Grace Gill, Kaylyn Niece, Lauren Page and Autumn Patten, Dean’s List.
Kevin Bass, Dalton Floyd, Samantha Hanchey, Loren Mertz, Macie Middleton, Sarah South, Madison White and Emma Worthington, Academic Honors List.