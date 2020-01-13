Benjamin Zachary Rogers of Brunswick graduated from Clemson University with a MHRD in Human Resource Development. Rogers was among more than 1,700 students who received degrees at the Dec. 19 ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.
• • •
Colt Yawn of Waynesville was recently named to the fall 2019 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University. He was among 582 students to recognized for scholastic achievement.
• • •
Johnny Davis and Pamela Rogers, both of Brunswick, were recently named to the fall 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
• • •
Joseph Burrows of Kingsland made the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• • •
The University of North Georgia recently announced its Dean’s Lists for fall 2019. Local residents honored included Thomas Stroud and Aiden Lokey, both of St. Simons Island; Peyton Clark of Kingsland; and Abigail Moody of St. Marys.
• • •
Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Local students who graduated include from Brunswick: Cemerca Baxter-Heath, Yaliveeya Deberry, Heidi Larson, Stephanie Levy, Michelle Livingston, Sue Mikell, Linda Posey, Jessica Stewart, Rebecca Walden and Jordan Waters.
From St. Simons Island: James Bullock and Megan Helms.
From Kingsland: Dianne Rawls-Griffin and Carol Peery.
From Woodbine: Crystal Medeiros and John Brantley.
From Hoboken: James Vaughn and Daniel Tompkins.
From Waynesville: Kenyotta Jordan.
From Hortense: Teel Mulkey.