Kennesaw State University recently named students to its president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.
To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area president’s list recipients include Faviola Guzman of Kingsland; Anne McCranie, Olivia Hickson and Sophie Gordon, all of Brunswick; and Carol Fendig of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. Students enrolled at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Dean’s list students from the area include Alayah Myers of St. Marys; Callie Foutz, Katelyn Hamil and Jillian White, all of St. Simons Island; Cierra Pfaff, Christopher Myrick and Daniel Buffington, all of Brunswick; Kimberlee Witt, Brianna Andrews and Alan Holt, all of Kingsland; Lauren McCaulley, Chanelle Johnson, Sydney Crowley and Oliver Neleski, all of St. Marys.
• • •
Oglethorpe University in Atlanta has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list, honoring those scholars who achieved at least a 3.50 term grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
Jonathan Carden of Brunswick was one of the honorees on the list.