Alexandria Moore of Hortense and Kayde Thrams of Nahunta recently completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Summer 2021 semester at Georgia College.

Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Georgia-Florida game and the trial in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery had the Glynn County Commission looking at possible contingencies about what can be done to keep all of the potential chaos in check without straining the county’s reso…

County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

The Glynn County Commission, still in need of a county manager, is going back to a familiar name as its sole candidate for the job. The commission voted 4-3 at the end of Thursday’s commission meeting to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the sole finalist for the position once again.