Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.
Area students named to the list include: Dariell Ferguson of Brunswick; Sarah Nelson of St. Marys; Amanda Taylor and James Vaughn, both of Hortense; and Daniel Tompkins of Hoboken.
• • •
TROY recently announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.
Local students named to the list include: Trenton Johnson, Chaniquah Lawrence and Latrisia Roberts, all of Brunswick.
• • •
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
From Brunswick: Kelsey Wright, Laurie Holcomb, Grace Thacker, Lindy Rose, Anna Gabriel and Maung Tlung.
From St. Simons Island: Leslie Kennedy, Bailey Fassel, Mary Scarlett, Samantha Kroll, Maggie Barnhardt, Morgan Overly, Alexis Pavone, Morgan Colquitt and Colman Sudduth.
From Jekyll Island: Morgan Simpson.
From St. Marys: Hope Warren.
• • •
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the 2019 fall President’s List at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
From Brunswick: Karagan Royer of Brunswick, Emma Cargile and Madisyn Coty.
From St. Simons Island: Annalia Lynch
From St. Marys: Caitlin Banks and Madeline Meyers.
From Darien: Nikki Adler
From Waynesville: Jamie Butler.
From Nahunta: Kayde Thrams.
From Hoboken: Lacey Cummings.
• • •
Valdosta State University is proud to announce its fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
From Brunswick: Gracyn Bailey, Emily Epper, Macey Gibbs, Howard Hinson, James Hulsey, John Hunter, Ruth Tavarez and Kaleigh.
From St. Simons Island: Abigail Brock and Carleigh Lundy.
From Darien: Elisabeth Peeler.
From St. Marys: Emily Albrecht, Barbara Anderson, Nathaniel Arrowood, Sabrina Funderburk, Joshua Galloway, Kalynn Jenkins, Christopher McDonald, Winter Perkins and Dylan Smith.
From Kingsland: Graison Conn, Morgan Gasper, Chelsea Klewicki, Emily Miller, Olivia Rose and Skylynn Soria.
From Woodbine: Erica Jones and Keelyn Williams
From Hortense: Samantha Purdy.
From Hoboken: Joshua Smith.