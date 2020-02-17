Diamon N. Mitchell attends Kennesaw State University.
She made the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List. This honor is reserved for students who earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average during the Fall 2019 semester. Diamon’s major is biology.
• • •
Georgia State University has named students to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students who are on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List include:
From Brunswick: Markaila Allen; MI Danielle Bailey; Luke Durham; Ashley Interval; Jack McGaha; Brittany Mosley; Carol Redhi; and Aleah Underwood.
From St. Simons Island: Rachel Mikowski; and Olivia Tavolacci.
From St. Marys: Kayla Arndt.
From Kingsland: Samantha Champeau; Raydan Wilder; and Elias Legere.
From Woodbine: Ansley Proctor.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Fall 2019.
This includes the following local residents:
From Brunswick: Drew Childers; Emily Epper; Jenny Herring; Russell Johnson; Emily Morgan; and Brittni Vaughn.
From Darien: Brian Saunds.
From Kingsland: Crystal Benton; Nicholas Hardin; Cody Ilgenfritz; Chanraksmi Pel; and Eric Snook.
From St. Marys: Brooke Creppel; Joshua Galloway; Elaine Rilatt;
From Hoboken: Mollie Woodard.
• • •
Local students are among those named to Oglethorpe University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List, honoring scholars who achieved at least a 3.5 term grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
From Brunswick: Laurann Herrington.
From St. Marys: Alyssa Merletti.
• • •
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
From Brunswick: Chelsea Janae’ Davis.
From St. Simons Island: James C. Parker, Dean’s List; William E. Parker, Dean’s List; William R. Webster, Dean’s List.
From Kingsland: Hailey B. Chinen, President’s List; Micah Andrew Parker, President’s List; Allie E. Tucker, Dean’s List.
From Woodbine: Charles A Brown IV, Dean’s List.
• • •
Columbus State University recently announced its fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students honored have excelled in the classroom by earning at least a 3.6 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours. The following students are among the honorees:
From Brunswick: Victoria Underwood.
From St. Marys: Meghan Melear and Chance Wills.
From Woodbine: Harland Watford and Keyla Nunez.
• • •
Columbus State University recently announced its fall 2019 President’s List. The President’s List represents students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.80 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
The following students are among the honorees:
From Brunswick: Taylor Aspinwall.
From Kingsland: Cera Marano.
From Woodbine: Cailee York.