Katherine Mays of Brunswick was recently named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University’s Adult & Graduate Studies Program in Circleville, Ohio for the fall 2018 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

