Davis Milton Love IV of St. Simons Island has received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
• • •
Jasmine Colver of Kingsland, became a member of the Sound of the South Marching Band at Troy University during the fall 2019 semester.
• • •
Valdosta State University offers scholarships to nearly 500 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2019-2020 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Local students receiving scholarships include: Oscar De La Rosa of Kingsland awarded the Ingram Music Scholarship; Chelsea Gentry of Kingsland awarded the Masters in Library Information Science Scholarship; John Hunter of Brunswick awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship and the Music Alliance Scholarship; Keyondrea Jones of St. Marys awarded the Walter and Dorothy Salter Scholarship; William King of Woodbine awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship; Zan Leakway of Kingsland awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship; Winter Perkins of St. Marys awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship; Skylynn Soria of Kingsland awarded the Antonio and Edna Crisuolo Scholarship; and Elisabeth Peeler of Darien awarded the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship.