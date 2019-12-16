Katelyn Silva of St. Simons Island was recently named to the dean’s lis tat Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs. To qualify for this honor, a student must earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average while being enrolled full-time.
More from this section
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brunswick police: Man dies in fight at Waffle House
- Police charge man with murder after shooting on St. Simons
- Sheriff, county police respond to home invasion shooting
- Police: Brunswick man critical after being shot by robbers
- Police arrest five for breaking into cars
- Golden Ray to have propeller, rudder removed this week
- More apartments planned downtown
- Police: "Delusional" man tried to enter FLETC
- Former Camden corrections officer sentenced to prison
- Grand jury indicts a dozen on serious charges
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.