Alaina Sharpton of Brunswick was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sharpton was initiated at Augusta University.
• • •
The University of North Georgia recently released its Dean’s List. The honorees were recognized for having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester with no grades lower than B.
Local residents on the list include Paul Thompson, Brant Jones, Taylor Koenig and Miles Bowers, all of St. Simons Island; Wesley Hoekwater of Brunswick; Anthony Ellerson of St. Marys; Payton Kirk and Petyon Clark, both of Kingsland; and Kimberlin Smith and Karson Clements, both of Hoboken.
• • •
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Local honorees include Jimmy Decker and Emmy Lawless, both of St. Simons Island; and Harrison McNeil of St. Marys.
• • •
Piedmont College recently announced the names of the nearly 300 students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA. Local honorees include: Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick and Richard Sailors of St. Marys.