Piedmont University recently announced the names of students on its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA. Local students on the list include Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick and Tyler Pellegrino of Kingsland.

Piedmont University recognized nearly 220 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the fall 2021 semester. Students named a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Local honorees include Allison Dempsey of Brunswick and Carly Jelinek of Kingsland.

