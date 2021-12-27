Piedmont University recently announced the names of students on its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA. Local students on the list include Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick and Tyler Pellegrino of Kingsland.
• • •
Piedmont University recognized nearly 220 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the fall 2021 semester. Students named a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Local honorees include Allison Dempsey of Brunswick and Carly Jelinek of Kingsland.