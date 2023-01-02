Rebekah George of Kingsland was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

• • •

Berry College recently honored its latest class of graduates in December. Local student on the list included Thomas MacArthur of St. Marys, who earned a EDS degree in curriculum and instruction; and Rachel Roberson of Hortense, who earned a EDS degree in curriculum and instruction.

