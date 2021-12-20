Berry College in Mt. Berry recently announced its Dean’s List. Students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester were honored.
Local Dean’s List students include Anna Lawless and Emmy Lawless, both of St. Simons Island; and Sarah Agullo and Rebekah George, both of Kingsland.
• • •
Taylor Warren of Darien was recently named to the Dean’s List of the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.
• • •
Gabrielle Lockard of St. Simons Island recently earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at Berry College in Mount Berry. It is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.