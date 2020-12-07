Susan Amburgey of St. Marys was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Amburgey was initiated at Jacksonville University.

Pearl Harbor impact still felt

Bill Creed was 10 years old when he listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s legendary “infamy” speech on his parents’ tabletop Zenith radio the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today.