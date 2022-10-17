More than 1,000 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, general studies and schools of law, pharmacy, journalism and new media, engineering, education, business administration, applied sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
From St. Simons: Everett Lane, bachelor of business administration from the school of business administration.
From Sea Island: Ellis Ross, bachelor of Science from the school of journalism and new media.