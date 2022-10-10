Alexia Marino of Brunswick was recently awarded the inaugural Bailey Morgan Scholarship to attend Berry College’s Nursing Program.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a high school GPA of 3.75 or greater. All scholars received direct admission to the nursing program, additional scholarship support and opportunities to engage in local clinical settings throughout their four years at Berry.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently awarded scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Local students selected include the following:
From Brunswick — Ella Marroquin, the Jerry and Kay Jennett Endowment Scholarship and the Golden Circle Scholarship
Evan Jimmerson, the Kay M. Jennett Music and Theatre Scholarship and the Music Alliance Scholarship
John Hunter, the Music Alliance Scholarship
Kailey Stephenson, the Music Alliance Scholarship
Zachary Whitesides, the Music Alliance Scholarship
From Kingsland — Oscar De La Rosa, the Jerry Jennett Chair Scholarship
Jamyen Williams, the Jerry Jennett Choir Scholarship
From St. Marys — Shawn Lake, the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship
From Woodbine — Kilie Huckleby, the Ola Lee Means Scholarship