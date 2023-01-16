Amanda Green of Brunswick was recently named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• • •
The following local graduates were recently honored by Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during its fall 2022 commencement ceremony.
They included Wellsley Melvin, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership; Sarah Thompson of Brunswick, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership, both of Brunswick; Joseph Allen, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership, of St. Simons Island; Faith Martinez, master’s in business administration, of Kingsland; Joseph Allen, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership, of Nahunta; Alexandra Baxter, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership, of Hoboken; and Shanan Swinea, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership; and Ashley Mickey, specialist’s degree in middle grades education, both of Hortense.
• • •
Luke Brown, of Brunswick, recently earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., for its fall 2022 semester.
• • •
Emma Forsyth of Brunswick recently graduated with a bachelor of arts in archaeology and a bachelor of arts in the classics from the College of Charleston.
• • •
Jessica Truluck recently graduated from the the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. She earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare services and administration.
• • •
Young Harris college president Dr. Drew L. Van Horn recently announced that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The following local students made the list:
Lillian Hidalgo and Leanna Wood, both of St. Simons Island.
• • •
The University of North Georgia (UNG) in Dahlongega recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Local students honored include Coleman Conner of Brunswick; and Benjamin Head and Kimberlin Smith, both of Kingsland.
• • •
The deans of each of UNG’s colleges recently announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Local Dean’s List honorees included Thomas Echols and Sarah Pritchard, both of St. Simons Island; and Kelly Pollard of Hoboken.
• • •
Each semester Coastal Pines Technical College (CPTC) recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List, Dean’s List and the Academic Achievement Award. The President’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a semester GPA of 4.00 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. The Dean’s List recognizes CPTC students enrolled full time who have earned a semester GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 out of a possible 4.0 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Students who enrolled in 6-11 credit hours during the semester and achieve a 3.75 or higher-grade point average with a 2.0 cumulative GPA are awarded the Academic Achievement Award.
The following Coastal Pines Technical College students earned academic honors during fall semester 2022, and are listed by county:
Glynn County
President’s List: Marcus Bultz, Elijah Bunkley, Ivory Elvine, Katia Figueroa, Abeni Horton, Angel Jackson, Avery Kroscavage, Megan Leotis, Stephanie McIntosh, Ashley Nielson, Tiffany Woodward, Stephen Wright.
Deans List: Valerie Butler, Mallory Dixon, Samantha Gearhart, Catherine Higginbottom, Yareely Mejia, Tashayla Merrell, Jacqueline Montalvo and Chelsea Poston.
Academic Achievement: Gabriella Alley, Makenzie Altman, Erika Ball, Kaia Bergquist, Kayla Broyles, Claire Candler, Michelle Castlen, Sarah Childers, Heather Cisneros, Christopher Culp, Angela Curry, Jessica Drawdy, Andrew Enoch, Trinity Esposito, Dannah Exum, Laura Fish, Kevin Free, Abigail Harrison, Amanda Huggins, Yasmin Jean, Ivion Johnson, Jaden Joyner, Houston Kennison, Benjamin Lott, Crystal Lott, Jimena Maldonado Borraz, Andrew Mallard, Payton Marcum, Sarah Mitchell, Olivia Moyes, Sierra Munshi, Alicia Patterson, Robert Simpson, Sara Stanley, Dana Starling, David Tanner, Daisy Vasquez, Devin Washington, Makayla Williams, Shelby Williams and Madeline Wood.
McIntosh County
President’s List: Jordan Gardner, Brittany Stossmeister.Deans List: Shawna Gore, Valerie Neesmith, Salee Thomas and Dene’ Young.
Academic Achievement: Myron Alston, La’mirica Armstrong, Eli Cox, Kallie Deverger, Judith Douglas, Justin Ferrell, Dawson Hassler, Kelsey Kato, Alison Lemon, Madison McMahan, Vanessa Placencia, La’jayda Richardson, Anitra Scott, Edward Taggart and Ivey Taylor.
Camden County
President’s List: Lily Adams, Shawn Albright, Murilo Carvalho Antunes, Lillie Barnes, Shadd Blakely, Dillon Brown, Steven Bui, KeAnna Campbell, Camden Clarke, Adam Cody, Brice Courson, Brittany Crews, Sara Crews, Faith Demetropoulos, Lilly Frey, Iveighyana Green-Allen, Eric Groover, Presley Hall, John Hurt, Mallory Ivey, Noah Kabasakalian, Emily Lacaria, Alana Leugers, Zarahi Lopez, Chase Marr, Aaron Mason, Benton McManigal, Jami-Quinn Moore, Sophia Morris, Hannah Olson, Skye Palmer, Rachel Parker, Alexandra Pellegrino, Gabriella Picard, Emily Pierce, Taylor Rietveld, Savannah Riley, Samuel Rodriguez-Santiago, Evalynn Sanford, Caitlin Shupe, Emmalyn Siclare, Ayanna Smith, Laney Souvanarath, Sophia Spencer, Aaron Tupis, Emily Turley, Ethan Tuttle, Kaitlynn Twichel and Tyiesha Wright.
Deans List: Savannah Ballum, Talon Calderwood, Dillon Candelaria, Alex Cleveland, Dante Ford, Caleb Goodson, Kloe’ Grady, Matthew Hagstrom and Kenneth Jackson.
Academic Achievement: Amelia Acosta, Patrick Adkinson, Yazmyn Anderson, Shelby Armentrout, Cordelia Armstrong, Ezra Arreola, Delinerys Arroyo Perez, Robert Barron, Hannah Bentle, Kierra Birt, Kasen Bjornestad, Dylann Blackmon, Trinity Boleratz, Mikayla Boyd, Cherryl Brimley, Damon Brown, Payton Burnes, Lorelei Burnett, Lindsay Burns, Coleman Butler, Shariah Carter, Trisha Caudle, Natalee Clawson, Addison Cobble, Julianna Collins, Taegan Connell, Avery Conway, Matthew Cox, Amelia Creo, Mikaylah Daigle, Mariann Dayment, Joshua Delgado, Michael Dimsdale, Olivia Dixon, Scott DuCoin, Emma Dupree, Taylor Ellis, Patience Ely, Emma Feige, Christopher Flint, Ava Foster, Jase Fraley, Gabriel Frawley, Alaina Frevert, Paige Gailey, Elle Garman, Caden Goff, Bailey Gonzales, Lihtzy Gorell, Heather Granger, Travis Gross, Brenton Hall, Nathan Hannick, Tamara Hardaway, Ian Harrison, Timothy Hartley, Parker Hayes, Harper Heron, Jeffrey Hickson, Robert Highsmith, Kaelinn Hollenbeck, Alexander Howard, Ravion Hyatt, Lindsay Irvin, Nathaniel Jack, Emma Jacobs, Joshua Johns, Anna Johnson, Tyreanna Johnson, Emma Jordan, Amelia Kay, Melody Keith, Madison Kelley, Tashiime Kennedy, Clarissa Kerr, Mary Kinney, Zachary Knight, Braylie Konrad, Aiden Kus, Truman Leach, Jacob Lemons, Jacob Lindsey, Morgan Lord, Constance Malacarne, Alandra Mangan, Lindsey Mapp, Sophia Matthiesen, Glenda McBee, Jordan McCahan, Piper McDonald, Jesicka McNichols, Rylie Milford, Clary Minnick, Lacey Mize, Savannah Mochrie, Jonah Moore, Kathryn Moore, Katie Mooren, Luke Nettles, Wyatt Nipper, Keagan Odom, Zachary Owens, Gavin Pace, Ohm Patel, Ian Pederson, Candace Peeples, Landen Peeples, John Pine, Malaysia PLunkett, Jasmine Powell, Maximus Ramsey, Inaaya Raoof, Tara Reimuth, Rhiyana Revels, Charles Reynolds, Laura Richardson, Nicolas Rickman, Cole Riggins, Alyssa Rivard, Miguel Rivera, Drea Robinson, Mason Robinson, Teresa Roche, Curt Rogers, Kailey Russo, Sydne Seymour, Day Sheffield, Christopher Shumway, Zien Singleton, Haleigh Soest, Madison Soest, William Sopp, Emma Spencer, Russell Spencer, Miley Spiers, Alexis Staklinski, Alexandra Stansak, Nia Sternad, Xavier Stevens, Joshua Stewart, Sarah Straub, Hannah Sullivan, Marissa Tachovsky, Jennifer Tate, Cameran Taylor, Colby Taylor, Marysa Taylor, Emily Tovar, Rey Turner, Riley Van Noy, Evan Vecera, Jonathan Wallace, Grace Walsh, Cason Wheeler, Lena Whitesell, Gabriel Williams, Keegan Williams, Joshua Witt, Benjamin Wright and Shanireia Zow.