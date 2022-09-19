University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the summer 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Local student Rebecca Barnes of St. Marys was named to the list.

• • •

Seton Hall University recently announced Ralph Baisden IV of St. Simons Island has qualified for the spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.