University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the summer 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
Local student Rebecca Barnes of St. Marys was named to the list.
• • •
Seton Hall University recently announced Ralph Baisden IV of St. Simons Island has qualified for the spring 2022 Dean’s List.