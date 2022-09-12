More than 270 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List, a recognition of their commitment to exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Local students honored include Gracyn Bailey of Brunswick; Armani Jackson of Woodbine; and Taylor Duncan of Hortense.
• • •
The College of Coastal Georgia has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List and Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Summer 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of coursework and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the term. The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six hours in the given term.
Local students named to the College of Coastal Georgia Summer 2022 President’s List include: Stephanie Hedger, Tabitha Loper, Seth Pedrozo, Cassie Pham, Madeline Powell, Taren Smith and Jonathan Warehime
Local students named to the College of Coastal Georgia Dean’s List for Summer 2022 include Mason Agnew, Kaylee Alexander, Jordan Allen, Steven Andrews, Devon Baeza, Ivan Barr, Hannah Bramon, Katelyn Breitenbach, Austin Brewer, Matthew Brittain, Bryce Broshow, Chelsea Brown, Autumn Brown, Kamilah Brown, Mccullough Brown, Amanda Bryzgornia, Taylor Buffington, Caroline Carter, Amy Clark, Kelsie Collins, Aidan Cromwell, Martin Davis, Mekinzie Dixon, Alexis Gardiner, Carson Griffin, Maddisson Harrington, Drennen Hayes, Emma Hidalgo, Sydney Hoyt, Matthew Hughes, Enmanuel Jimenez Del Rosario, Annmarie Johnson, Madison Johnson, Joshua King, Carleigh Lundy, Michael Marshall, Celeste Morgan, Lauren Moyer, Deep Patel, Preston Peralta, Riley Platia, Charley Podlesny, Grayson Powell, Fahima Rastagar, Keilier Rhodes, Victoria Savino, Rebecca Scarbrough, Harrison Snow, Nicole Stabile, Jonathan Stanphill, Makenzie Stebbins, Leanna Thrift, Heather Tucker, Sarah Wallen, Claudia Watson, Kennedy West and Ansley Wilkerson.
• • •
Dinesh Munivenkatappa of Brunswick recently earned a master of business administration degree from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
• • •
Jamea Harris of Brunswick was named to the spring Dean’s List at Mercer University in Macon.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University recently named the following local students to its President’s List. To be included, they had to maintain an average GPA of 3.7 for the term.
Local students honored include Alyssa Franks of Brunswick; Ashley Goldsborough, Natalie Smith and Rodney Meyer, all of Kingsland; and Krista Simpson and Andrew Maber, both of St. Marys.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University recently named the following local students to its Dean’s List. To be included, they had to maintain a GPA of 3.5 for the term.
Students include Michael Mehalco and Karen Lindsey, both of Brunswick, Oshea Penn of Kingsland, and William Sheffield of St. Marys.