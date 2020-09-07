Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at Valdosta State University.
The summer 2020 Dean’s List recognizes more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals and includes a number of area residents.
To qualify for Dean’s list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Local students honored include Michael Thomas of Brunswick; and Kalynn Jenkins and Christopher McDonald, both of St. Marys.