The University of North Georgia recently shared the names of students named to the President’s List, receiving a 4.0 grade point average during summer 2022. Braxton Massey of Kingsland was a local student honored.
For the summer 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates recently participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
Local students receiving degrees include Brendan O’Briant of Brunswick, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in history; Anthony Ellerson of St. Marys, bachelor of science in computer science; and Amanda Deverger of Darien, master of education in middle grades math and science.