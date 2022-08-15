Troy University announced the local students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the summer semester. To earn this recognition, students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average of 4.0. The students who received this honor were Courtney Hagan of Brunswick and Stacey Miller of Darien.
Troy University recognized the students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the summer semester. Students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of at least 3.65 to qualify for this recognition. Local students who received this honor were Tyeisha James, Shakelliah King, Jylah Patterson, all of Brunswick, and Sheila Ramos of Hortense.