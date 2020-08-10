Max Morelli of St. Simons Island has been named to the Dean’s List at Baylor University for the spring 2020 semester.
More from this section
Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter, healthier skin. Being in a beach community leads to a lot of time being spent outdoors, and…
Glynn County voters are set to have the opportunity during the upcoming election to approve or deny the continuation of a 1 percent sales tax for educational purposes.
Jad Darazim has a fairly good idea about what he wants to do once he graduates from Georgia Tech.
Glynn County settled on a conceptual design of a roundabout Thursday destined for the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way on St. Simons Island, but not all commissioners believed the design would be adequate, however.
Attorneys for the father and son who are being held in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have requested a bond hearing.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bouncer charged in bar incident that left patron hospitalized
- GSP: Speeding recklessly on and off road led to causeway death
- Crash victim Wrice remembered for his gardening talents
- GHSA cancels football scrimmages
- Charges upgraded to murder after shooting victim dies
- Charges reduced in North Glynn shooting
- Rowdy gatherings in empty parking lot an ongoing problem, restauranteur says
- County police arrest second suspect in parking lot shooting
- Island Jerk to hold Jamaican Food Festival
- Police: Two men sought in smash-and-grab robbery
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.