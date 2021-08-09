Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized over 3,500 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students honored include:

From Brunswick: Jacob Barton, Jalaisha Boggs, Mckenzie Branch, Landon Clayton, Mia Colucci, Cassidy Copeland, Marshall Cox, Eli Crenshaw, Ryan Favre, Camryn Fetzer, Kyla Fuller, Enrique Gonzalez, Zachary Hamilton, Maxwell Hammann, Kimberley Huerta, Ma’kayla Hulett, Chynah Jenkins, Ambriana Jones, Mollie Knowles, Savannah Lyons, Morgan Marble, Mary Mason, Tyler Mccloud, Elisabeth Metz, Dawson Norris, Chinal Patel, Duy Pham and Joanna Zangla

From Kingsland: Amanda Batten, Brogan Boudreaux, Thomas Dixon, Maxwell Dougherty, Charles Gerick, Emily Hall, Tyler Heatherly, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug, Batara Mitchell, Cade Norman, Theodore Paden, Koreena Palmon, Jasmine Purvis, Serenity Salser, Ardelle Singleton, Cameron Stuart, Hannah Thompson, Jacob Whitfield and Parker Williams

From St. Simons Island: Logan Carter, Ernest Champion, John Houser, Patrick Humes, Matthew Lamy, Adi Parker, Matthews Powell, Allison Schmid, Isabelle Slapikas, John Tran, Dylan Wetherington, Morgan Williams and Olivia Zantow

From St. Marys: Chandler Barlow, Zachary Cone, Oliver Kellam, Kristopher Lewis, Amy Nichols, Caleb Picard, Kaysha Stephens and Chance Wills

From Woodbine: Erin Donaldson, Madison Hale, Ayanna Lowe, Solomon Sidwell and Summer Weekley

From Townsend: Jaquavion Harris, Isabel Padilla and Dewey Wilson

From Darien: Dawson Howard, Jacob Luke, William Ryals and Seth Waters

From Waverly: Valerie Amerson, Amelia Franks and Adam Head

From Waynesville: Kaylie Hunter and Jacob Johnson

From Nahunta: Sierra Santiago

From Hortense: Zachery Williamson

• • •

Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized over 2,000 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0-grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students honored include:

From Brunswick: Meredith Bruening, Caleb Cook, Rebecca DeLoach, Hope Hansard, Kaylin Holcomb, Akari Ino, Mashonda Jolley, Christopher Marler, Jonathan Martin, Laney Mericle, Candice Naldrett, Anna Nalley, Minh Nguyen, Alicia Ostrowski, Emma Parmenter, Kaitlyn Poole, Grayson Shaw, Kelsey Shell, Dylan Tarbox, Rachel Thomas, Frank Velazquez-Garcia, Brandon Vistan, Laney Wainright, Abigail Wood, Avery Yoak and Christopher Zachry

From St. Marys: Abigail Ackerman, Ryan Banks, Heather Glover, Lauren Johnson, Noah Keeth, Tara Marshall, Ashton Mills, Maegan Morrow, Sierra Peterke, Kelly Tanner and Megan Tanner

From Kingsland: Jackson Boeckel, Austin Carter, Michaela Cogswell, Sujati Dalal, Aimee David, Angel Hudson, Katie Nolan, Monica Smith and Stetson Walker

From St. Simons Island: Anna Crawford, Kerrigan Fallon, Alexandra Houser, Emily Lachance, Tyler Nelson and Ashtyn Wilson

From Woodbine: Madison Brown and Alyssa Roehm

From Townsend: Mercedes Buckley and Doyle Ryals

From Darien: Kaitlyn Todd

From Valona: James Willis

• • •

Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, announced that Sophia McCurdy of Brunswick was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list recognition is awarded each semester to students who complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.

• • •

Troy University recently announced students named to the Provost’s List for the summer semester and Term 5. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours and a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Local students include:

From Kingsland: Brittney Davis

From Brunswick: Billie Gooch and Latrisia Roberts

More from this section

DNR to host Climate Conference on Jekyll

DNR to host Climate Conference on Jekyll

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will host a Climate Conference this week that will raise awareness of work across the state and identify opportunities to do more to address climate change.

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.