Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized over 3,500 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Jacob Barton, Jalaisha Boggs, Mckenzie Branch, Landon Clayton, Mia Colucci, Cassidy Copeland, Marshall Cox, Eli Crenshaw, Ryan Favre, Camryn Fetzer, Kyla Fuller, Enrique Gonzalez, Zachary Hamilton, Maxwell Hammann, Kimberley Huerta, Ma’kayla Hulett, Chynah Jenkins, Ambriana Jones, Mollie Knowles, Savannah Lyons, Morgan Marble, Mary Mason, Tyler Mccloud, Elisabeth Metz, Dawson Norris, Chinal Patel, Duy Pham and Joanna Zangla
From Kingsland: Amanda Batten, Brogan Boudreaux, Thomas Dixon, Maxwell Dougherty, Charles Gerick, Emily Hall, Tyler Heatherly, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug, Batara Mitchell, Cade Norman, Theodore Paden, Koreena Palmon, Jasmine Purvis, Serenity Salser, Ardelle Singleton, Cameron Stuart, Hannah Thompson, Jacob Whitfield and Parker Williams
From St. Simons Island: Logan Carter, Ernest Champion, John Houser, Patrick Humes, Matthew Lamy, Adi Parker, Matthews Powell, Allison Schmid, Isabelle Slapikas, John Tran, Dylan Wetherington, Morgan Williams and Olivia Zantow
From St. Marys: Chandler Barlow, Zachary Cone, Oliver Kellam, Kristopher Lewis, Amy Nichols, Caleb Picard, Kaysha Stephens and Chance Wills
From Woodbine: Erin Donaldson, Madison Hale, Ayanna Lowe, Solomon Sidwell and Summer Weekley
From Townsend: Jaquavion Harris, Isabel Padilla and Dewey Wilson
From Darien: Dawson Howard, Jacob Luke, William Ryals and Seth Waters
From Waverly: Valerie Amerson, Amelia Franks and Adam Head
From Waynesville: Kaylie Hunter and Jacob Johnson
From Nahunta: Sierra Santiago
From Hortense: Zachery Williamson
• • •
Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized over 2,000 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0-grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Meredith Bruening, Caleb Cook, Rebecca DeLoach, Hope Hansard, Kaylin Holcomb, Akari Ino, Mashonda Jolley, Christopher Marler, Jonathan Martin, Laney Mericle, Candice Naldrett, Anna Nalley, Minh Nguyen, Alicia Ostrowski, Emma Parmenter, Kaitlyn Poole, Grayson Shaw, Kelsey Shell, Dylan Tarbox, Rachel Thomas, Frank Velazquez-Garcia, Brandon Vistan, Laney Wainright, Abigail Wood, Avery Yoak and Christopher Zachry
From St. Marys: Abigail Ackerman, Ryan Banks, Heather Glover, Lauren Johnson, Noah Keeth, Tara Marshall, Ashton Mills, Maegan Morrow, Sierra Peterke, Kelly Tanner and Megan Tanner
From Kingsland: Jackson Boeckel, Austin Carter, Michaela Cogswell, Sujati Dalal, Aimee David, Angel Hudson, Katie Nolan, Monica Smith and Stetson Walker
From St. Simons Island: Anna Crawford, Kerrigan Fallon, Alexandra Houser, Emily Lachance, Tyler Nelson and Ashtyn Wilson
From Woodbine: Madison Brown and Alyssa Roehm
From Townsend: Mercedes Buckley and Doyle Ryals
From Darien: Kaitlyn Todd
From Valona: James Willis
• • •
Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, announced that Sophia McCurdy of Brunswick was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list recognition is awarded each semester to students who complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
• • •
Troy University recently announced students named to the Provost’s List for the summer semester and Term 5. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours and a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Local students include:
From Kingsland: Brittney Davis
From Brunswick: Billie Gooch and Latrisia Roberts