The University of Maryland Global Campus announced the local students who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The local honorees include Torivio Hall of St. Marys, and Arturo Livingston, Andre Moore, Christopher Terrazzano and Daniel Steven Lewis Trommler, all of Kingsland.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) recognized the local students on the Distinguished Achievement List for the summer 2022 semester. The students honored completed between six to 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The local students on the Distinguished Achievement List were Sterling Brumbaugh and Alex Ramirez Silva, both of Brunswick.
ABAC also recognized Avery Fuqua of Kingsland who made the Dean’s List for the summer 2022 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.