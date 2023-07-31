Local student Gavin Lawrence Bach of Brunswick recently graduated from Harvard Law School in the class of 2023.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2023.
Local graduates include: From Brunswick — Maura Anderson, Sarah Carpenter, John Hunter, Kaylin Kretzschmar, Marie Moody, Dalton Pender and Michelle Stevens.
From St. Simons Island — Iris Biggee, Walter Jones and Seiler Thompson.
From Kingsland — Abigail Meadows.
St. Marys — Nathaniel Arrowood, Jeremy Franklin, Emily Millan Thomas and Charles Weathers.
From Woodbine — Killie Huckleby and Armani Jackson.
From Darien — Taylor Lewis.
From Waverly — Kris Ferris.
From Riceboro — Christian Hayes.
From White Oak — Evan Lewis.
From Hoboken — Dana Morgan.
From Hortense — Jazmine Perkins.
• • •
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta recently presented degrees to the members of its graduating class of 2023.
Local honorees include: From Brunswick — James Carpenter, Chelsea Davis, Jonathon Kirkland and Ericka Sweat.
From St. Simons Island — Brandon Dunn, Brianna Milks, Kayla Rinoski, Adam Weaver and Evan Weaver.
From Kingsland — Jasmine Ramirez and Chloe Tatum.
From Waverly — Hannah Phillips.
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta recently announced students named to its Dean’s List for the spring semester.
• • •
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Local honorees include: From Brunswick — Timothy Arant and Madeline McLean.
From Darien — Lee Rist.
From St. Marys — Trish Huynh and Andrew Fugett.
From Kingsland — Elijah Masch, Madison Smerz and Jasmine Ramirez.
• • •
Local honorees include Liam Nunn and Landon Wilson, both of Brunswick, and Sydney Ritola of St. Simons Island.
• • •
The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced that Rocco Silveira-Marshall of Brunswick was selected to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University recently announced its list of graduates for the spring 2023 semester.
Local graduates include: Judy Cox of Darien with a master of science in nursing — family nurse practitioner and Ayanna Joyner of Riceboro with a bachelor of science in nursing.
• • •
Samuel Collier of St. Simons Island recently earned a juris doctor (J.D.) degree from Georgia State University’s College of Law at the conclusion of the spring 2023 semester.
• • •
Amanda Herrin of Hoboken has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University in Alabama for the fall 2023 semester at the Troy Campus.
• • •
Dean Jones of Townsend recently graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York with a Bachelor’s degree in game design and development.