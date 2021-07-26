Rochester Institute of Technology in New York conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year. Local graduates include Ashlee Fenstermaker from St. Marys and Richard Taulbee from Townsend.
More from this section
Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.
Two educators devoted to student learning and success have joined the public school district’s leadership team.
The family of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander received the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
As the cutting chain churns its way up the path to separate the sixth section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, folks might reasonably expect salvors to wrap up this latest operation by month’s end.
The team working to bring the vision of the Rise Risley campus to life announced this week a fundraising initiative that could support significant progress on renovation work at the site.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, 17 injured in I-95 accident
- Netflix filming on St. Simons Island this week
- Cops: Island golf cart crash a timely reminder of rules
- New restaurant opening at Brunswick airport
- Netflix filming creates a "scene" in the Pier Village
- Perry exonerated in 1985 Camden County murder
- Speeders be warned: 'Obey the sign, or pay the fine'
- Camden sets single day record of COVID cases
- Second-to-last cut begins on the Golden Ray
- No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.