Michael Skamarakus of St. Simons Island has been awarded a bachelor of science in environmental science/biology Magna Cum Laude from Kutztown University in Kutztown, Penn. Skamarakus received this high honor by graduating with a 3.6 grade point average.

Young Harris College recently announced the names of the undergraduate students who have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2022 semester. Local students honored include Lillian Hidalgo and Leanna Wood, both of St. Simons Island, who were named to the President’s List.

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.

Optim Health System provides world-class care

