Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2021, including the following area residents:
From Brunswick: Daryl-Lesha Alston, bachelor of science in health science; Maura Anderson, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching; Katelyn Bullard, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Stephanie Conner, doctor of education in leadership; Lyndsey Gibson, master of social work; Mitchell Sexton, education specialist in instructional technology; Kristen Lipthratt, education specialist in teacher leadership; and Brea Thomas, master of education in educational leadership.
From St. Simons Island: William Sandridge, bachelor of business administration in finance.
From St. Marys: Shawn Boatright, master of public administration; Dallas Dugan, bachelor of fine arts in communication; Hailey Picard, master of education in communication disorders; and Katie Shaver, master of education in communication disorders.
From Kingsland: Christopher Bahr, bachelor of business administration in management; Emily Miller, bachelor of science in nursing; and Olivia Rose, bachelor of arts in psychology.
From Woodbine: Johntae Banks, bachelor of science in psychology.