Four local students attending the Georgia Institute of Technology earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022. This distinction is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. The recognized students include Landon Wilson of Brunswick, Caroline Brewer of St. Marys, Morgen Fish of Kingsland, and Gavin Goodier of Kingsland.
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology recognized the students who have earned the distinction of Dean’s List for spring 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. The recognized students include James Carpenter and Sarah Higgins both of Brunswick, Andrew Fugett of St. Marys, and Jasmine Ramirez of Kingsland.
• • •
Young Harris College announced the undergraduate students who were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Two students from St. Simons Island earned this distinction, Lillian Hidalgo and Leanna Wood.