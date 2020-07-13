A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0.
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students honored on the Dean’s List include:
From Brunswick: Chelsea Davis and Callie Kraushaar.
From St. Simons Island: William Parker.
From Kingsland: Micah Parker and Allie Tucker.
From St. Marys: Gabriella Bicanovsky.
Local students named to the President’s List include:
From St. Simons Island: James Parker.
From Kingsland: Hailey Chinen.
From Woodbine: Charles Brown.
• • •
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2020. More than 1,100 students were recognized during VSU’s 229th Commencement.
Local graduates include:
From Brunswick: Ashley Bandy, master of education in elementary education; Katherine Bazemore, master of arts in teaching in foreign language education; Dwayne Boggs, bachelor of business administration in management; Alyssa Rowe, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Makaela Tubbs, bachelor of fine arts in dance; Layne Weaver, master of arts in English studies for language arts teachers; and Cody Cocchi, doctor of education in leadership.
From St. Simons Island: Jennifer Hendley, master of arts in teaching in English to speakers of other languages; Mark McGoldrick, bachelor of arts in English; and Georgia Wessinger, doctor of public administration.
From St. Marys: Emily Albrecht, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Barbara Anderson, bachelor of science in organizational leadership; Amanda Frizzell, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Dana Gomez, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Alaycia McQuay, bachelor of fine arts in communication; and Douglas Myers, master of business administration.
From Kingsland: Payal Desa, master of science in psychology; Kathryn Dorris, bachelor of science in nursing; Sierra Jones, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching; Chelsea Klewicki, bachelor of fine arts in art; Hunter Mako, bachelor of business administration in management; Regan Masch, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies; and Jaylen Robinson, bachelor of arts in history.
From Hoboken: Lyn Kennison, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching.
From Hortense: Ashley Brandies, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching.
From Woodbine: Hope Fitzwater, master of education in communication disorders and Caroline White, master of education in communication disorders.
From Nahunta: Bailey Herrin, bachelor of business administration in management.