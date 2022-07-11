Valdosta State University recently announced students named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Howard Hinson, Gracyn Bailey, Ella Marroquin, Taylor Craig, Kaylin Kretzschmar, Anna Hammock, Dalton Pender and Kelan Walker
From St. Simons Island: Abigail Brock, Seiler Thompson, Iris Biggee and Victoria Hilton
From Darien: Taylor Lewis
From St. Marys: Emily Millan Thomas, Andrew Barnes, Charles Weathers, Nathaniel Arrowood, Winter Perkins, Timothy Laux, Jordan Billups and Jarrett Bucken
From Kingsland: Abigail Meadows, Morgan Gasper, Oscar De La Rosa, Lea Puckett, Madison Zapf, Erin Garner and Micah Ballard
From Nahunta: Gracie Lairsey
From Woodbine: Joshua Campbell and Aubrie Patterson
From Hortnese: Elizabeth Carter and Taylor Duncan
• • •
Coastal Pines Technical College named students named to its President’s List, Dean’s List and who received the Academic Achievement Award
The President’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a semester GPA of 4.00 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. The Dean’s List recognizes students enrolled full time who have earned a semester GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 out of a possible 4.0 and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Students who enrolled in 6-11 credit hours during the semester and achieve a 3.75 or higher grade point average with a 2.0 cumulative GPA are awarded the Academic Achievement Award.
President’s List: Elijah Bunkley, Michelle Castlen, Ansley Dykes, Raymond Hays, Andrew Mallard, Jennifer Parr, William Phipps, Rosalva Salazar Cruz and Stephen Wright.
Deans List: Kathryn Blackshear, Catherine Higginbottom, SyDeara Strother and Kaylee Wood.
Academic Achievement: Frances Ansley, Alanna Bindel, Marcus Bultz, Elizabeth Campos Garcia, Claire Candler, Sara Cooter, Ian Douglas, Laura Fish, Alan Gatewood, Samantha Gearhart, Kelly Heflin, Andrew Hill, Rose Jinkins, Houston Kennison, Cashina King, Logan Kroscavage, Emma LaRosa, Danielle Law, Megan Leotis, JaGaryon Marcus, Casson Mitchell, Ashley Pechin, Jackson Pender, Chelsea Poston, Lavette Potter, Wilfredo Santiago, Robert Simpson, Mason Smith, Jacob Tucker, Keiory Williams and Kenneth Wood.
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently recognized students from the College of Public Health Sciences for their outstanding work in the spring 2022 semester. Alexis Pavone and Andrew Wetherington of St. Simons Island was named to the President’s List.
• • •
Shorter University in Rome recently announced students named to the Dean’s List during the spring semester of 2022.
To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Katharine Richardson, of St. Simons Island, is among those named to the list. Richardson is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
• • •
The University of Alabama recently held its spring commencement ceremony.
Local graduates included William Parker, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration, and William Webster, master of business administration, both of St. Simons Island; and Matthew Hill, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, and Micah Parker, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration and a master of science degree, both of Kingsland.
• • •
The following local students were awarded degrees at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., at the 2022 commencement ceremony.
They included Sarah Lange Belechak of St. Simons Island, who earned a bachelor’s in economics with honors. She is the child of Mary and John Belechak.
Catherine Flynn Droogmans of St. Simons Island, who earned a bachelor’s of science in neuroscience. She is the child of Leslie Droogmans.
Ella Catherine Slade of St. Simons Island who earned a bachelor’s degree in international and global studies. She is the child of Catherine Slade and John Slade Sr.
Crawford Mitchell Lepree of Chestnut Hill, Mass, who earned a bachelor’s in history. He is the child of Lillian Mitchell of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Washburn University is recently announced the students in its spring 2022 graduating class.
Wesley Delaney of St. Simons Island earned a juris doctorate in law.
• • •
Harding University in Search, Ark., recently announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Mackenzie Lewis, a senior studying exercise science, of Kingsland, was named to the list.
• • •
Luke Watson of Brunswick was among those who earned Dean’s List recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the spring 2022 semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Watson is majoring in theology.
• • •
Lily Seemann of Brunswick made the Dean’s List for spring 2022 at the State University of New York at New Paltz.
Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced students in the spring 2022 graduating class.
From Brunswick: Dallas Anthony, bachelor of fine arts in communication; Jenifer Arellano-Mendoza, bachelor of arts in art; Shanna Ford, education specialist in teacher leadership; Jennifer Forsythe, education specialist in school counseling; James Hulsey, bachelor of fine arts in communication; April Kelly, education specialist in school counseling; Hudson Tye, bachelor of business administration in marketing; and Rachel Yeargan, master of education in adult and career education
From St. Simons Island: Abigail Brock, bachelor of arts in art and Madison Brodie, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies
From St. Marys: Allison Avery, master of arts in teaching in English to speakers of other languages; Samantha Caldwell, bachelor of fine arts in emergent media and communication; James Lassiter, bachelor of arts in political science; and Grayson Roach, bachelor of science in criminal justice
From Darien: Elisabeth Peeler, bachelor of science in education in elementary education and Brian Saunds, master of public administration
From Woodbine: Sarah Suzor, bachelor of fine arts in theater arts and Kayla Thomas, bachelor of science in education in American sign language/English interpreting
From Hortense: Samantha Brown, bachelor of science in education in American sign language/English interpreting
From Kingsland: Chandler Clark, bachelor of arts in music
From Nahunta: Erin Henderson, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
• • •
Kamden Olsen of St. Marys graduated from The Citadel with a bachelor of arts in intelligence and security studies.
The college’s traditional commencement ceremony was held on May 7 where more than 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets received their diplomas.
• • •
Judson Reaves of Woodbine was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s list at Wofford College. To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.