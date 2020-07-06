Avinia Massie of Brunswick has been named to the Husson University President’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
• • •
Philip Harden of Kingsland has been named to the Pensacola Christian College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
• • •
The following local students recently graduated from Kennesaw State University:
From St. Simons Island: Carol Fendig, Barbara Jean Shirley and Kristen Zweizig
From St. Marys: Lauren McCaulley and Alayah Myers
From Brunswick: Melissa Sweeney
From Townsend: Emily McMaster
• • •
Sophia Freaney of St. Simons Island has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
• • •
Judson Reaves of Woodbine has been named to the Wofford College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.