Avinia Massie of Brunswick has been named to the Husson University President’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

• • •

Philip Harden of Kingsland has been named to the Pensacola Christian College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

• • •

The following local students recently graduated from Kennesaw State University:

From St. Simons Island: Carol Fendig, Barbara Jean Shirley and Kristen Zweizig

From St. Marys: Lauren McCaulley and Alayah Myers

From Brunswick: Melissa Sweeney

From Townsend: Emily McMaster

• • •

Sophia Freaney of St. Simons Island has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

• • •

Judson Reaves of Woodbine has been named to the Wofford College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

