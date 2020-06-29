Troy University recently announced its Chancellor’s List for the spring semester. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
From Brunswick: Patty Shaulis and Sequoyha Stephens.
From Kingsland: Brittney Davis.
From St. Marys: Sarah Nelson.
From Hortense: Amanda Taylor.
• • •
Richard Taulbee of Townsend was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. Taulbee is in the precision manufacturing technology program.
• • •
Ciera Johnson of Kingsland graduated from the University of Utah. Johnson obtained a bachelor’s of social work degree.
• • •
Mackenzie Rae Morgan of St. Simons Island has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University. Morgan, whose major is health science, made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.