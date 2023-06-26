College of Coastal Georgia has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List by their high academic performance during the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of course work and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.00 for the term.
Local honorees included: Mason Agnew, Kwameeri Brown, Jarvish Dalal, Isabel Delacqua, Kamiah Durham, Lovely Hernandez-Mejor, Derik Highcock, Greyson May, Lois Ross, Cameron Shipman, Santiago Speranza, Casey Thigpen, Kelly Tornel, Kevin Tornel-Gonzalez, Jasmin Cruz-Osorio, Steven Andrews, Tracy Carver, Annie Foutz, Anna Harris, Thomas Henderson, Nicole Lewis, Olivia Marascalco Kelli McPherson, Christopher Phillips, Keilier Rhodes, Jonathan Stanphill, Heather Tucker, Isabella Bray, Amanda Bryzgornia, Michael D’agostino, Jamie Daniels, James Dean, Sabrina Estaban-Joaquin, Harrison Faulk, Sally Hanzalik, Sydney Henderson, Riley Holcomb, Mason James, William Jones, Emma Motos, Chaidelle Phillips, Tori Staat, Rebekah Wise, Logan Hildreth, Payton Dowling, Felix Arroyo Viglino, Kikio Awuku, Marjorie Barton, Nakiyah Billings, Lauren Cooper, Kyle Cosimini, Yesenia Cruz-Hernandez, Precious Genevi De Jesus, Kayce Deaton, Selene Dimas, John Ferguson, Carson Griffin, Claire Hannah, Hunter Hansen, Walker Hinson, James Hutchinson, Haylee Johnson, Raquel Kersey, Lucas Landaluce Lacambra, Dawson Lane, Alvin Lewis, Robert Mahas, Mabel McManus, Irene Martinez Minguela, Natalie Mccollum, Charles Medders, Mckenzie Miller, Brittany Murphy, David Owens, Ale Padilla, Cassie Pham, Nhu Pham, Emily Ross, Andrew Ross, Alexander Salgado, Ansley Simpson, Daniel Smith, Rachel Stephens, Gaven Thompson, Brandon Thrower, Maung Tluang, Jonathan Waters, Cherilyn Williams and Tamyra Wynn.
• • •
College of Coastal Georgia has announced the students who have earned their place on the Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Spring 2023 semester.
The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six hours in the given term.
Local honorees include:
Charles Agad, Audrey Angelotti, Emma Arbo, Abigail Badeau, Elizabeth Bennett, Meghan Bennor, Alyssa Blair, Matthew Blanchard, Matthew Brittain, Bryce Broshow, August Browning, Caroline Campbell, Nolan Carter, Jarrod Cathey, Leyla Clarke, Kelsie Collins, Alexander Cook, Molly Crawford, Larica Cronnon, Shelby Davis, Hayley Dickerson, Jenna Dimpsey, Mekinzie Dixon, Andrew Douglas, Lillian Dowdy, Charlotte Dunn, Paul Elliott, Destiny Elliott, Noah English, Jake Enlow, Sharon Esteban, Kathryn Everett, Johnathan Farrell, Braylee Flowers, Christian Flowers, Gladys Francisco, Brenda Garcia-Garcia, Braedon Gay, Ryan Graham, Luryan Green, Kristi Griffiths, Titus Guffey, Kristie Haas, Jenna Hagglund, William Hamilton, Drennen Hayes, Raymond Hays, Daniel Hoskins, Kathryn Howard, Spaulding Hoyt, William Jackson, Danika Johnson, Ann Johnson, Camryn Jones, Adam Jones, Issariya Karakate, Joshua King, Sage Kirkbride, Rebekah Knute, Maria Kollinger, Arschell Lane, Vivian Lawless, Sharnese Lewis, Summer May, Joli McCannon, Brice McCarty, Rachael McCleary, Charles McTier, Nesha Michel, Ashley Miller, Dawn Morgan, Cassie Naldrett, Gavin Noktes, Macy Ogden, Mallory Ogden, Seth Pedrozo, Preston Peralta, Kylie Phillips, Halee Pierce, Sophie Pinter, Grayson Powell, Corey Purvis, James Purvis, Darwyn Ramirez Joaquin, James Ramsey, Sarah Rana, Fahima Rastagar, Christopher Reed, Annie Riccio, Mary Robertson, Brianna Romero, Christopher Ryals, Grace Sanders, Victoria Savino, Lauren Sentell, Jade Sessions, Nicole Stabile, Jennifer Starr, Lani Stradtman, Zachary Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Natalie Torres, John Tran, Bryce Unterwagner, Ashley Vining, Marissa Vivirito, Mikaya Walker, Michael Ward, Johnathan Warehime, Abigail Watford, Tyler Watson, Garrett Weir, Macey Wheeler, Jeffrey Whitesides, Kayla Wilcox, Shaun Willis, Tatyana Bailey, Sheila Dinucci, Jovanna Esteban Perez, Jackson Feeney, Kelcey Ottey, Sarah Tarajos, Hunter Thompson and Deborah Widmer.
• • •
Sydney Turpin of St. Simons Island, made the Dean’s List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University. Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for graduating in spring 2023.
Graduates include: Mallory Chappell and Donald Sorrow, both of Brunswick; Kristy Gowen of Woodbine and Courtney Dowling of Waverly.
• • •
Georgia College recognizes its students who have graduated from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology spring 2023.
Graduates include: Abigail Faircloth of Brunswick; Shawn McElroy and Anna Powell, both of St. Simons Island; Bruce Simpson of Jekyll Island and James Lee of St. Marys.
• • •
Georgia State University recently announced its spring 2023 President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Honorees include: Jacob Peacock, of Brunswick; Alexia Altman, Kayla Sanders and Theodore Theiler, all of St. Simons Island; Victoria Faraon and Colby Lombard, both of Kingsland; Iesha Dillard of Riceboro; and Ansley Proctor of Woodbine.
• • •
Georgia State University recently announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Kamari Andrews, Anslee Bunkley, Alyssa Giles, Talayah Graham, Joshua Lane, Shakeem Scriven, Samantha Stephenson and Olivia Wurz.
From St. Simons Island: Natalie Squires and Georgia Waters.
From St. Marys: Amanda Wronnie Carter and Kylie Moore.
From Townsend: Isabella Antah.
From Kingsland: Emma Hall, Amya Hill, Janna Momin, Macy Thompson and Noel Walker.
From Shellman Bluff: Thomas Jackson.
From Nahunta: Alexis Hathaway.
From Hoboken: Benjamin O’Neal.
• • •
SUNY Canton recognizes Joanne Krzykowski of Kingsland for earning Part-Time Honors during the spring 2023 semester. Krzykowski is a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major.
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success during a single semester.
• • •
Kenneth Thomas of St. Marys was one of 217 students earning degrees from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., during its 169th commencement ceremony. Thomas graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
• • •
Olivia Simpson of Kingsland is among more than 4,100 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2023. Simpson received the Bachelor of Arts from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
• • •
Mississippi State University recognizes more than 4,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Local honorees include Victoria Williamson of Brunswick and Olivia Simpson of Kingsland.
• • •
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 3,400 students in the 2023 spring semester. This includes the following students:
From Kingsland: Sage Wolcott, associate of arts and Brandon James Fowler, associate of arts.
From St. Marys: Felisha M. Decastro, bachelor of science in finance and Rosa Lea Lang, bachelor of science in investigative forensics cum laude.
• • •
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Local graduates include:
From Brunswick: Luke Durham, bachelor of arts in film and media with a minor in political science; Jaymin Patel, bachelor of business administration in business economics; Jasmine Gilliard, bachelor of science in criminal justice with a concentration in crime and justice; Joshua Lane, bachelor of science in criminal justice with a concentration in crime and justice; Michael Butcher, graduate certificate in artificial intelligence business innovation and Kelsey Wright, specialist in education in school psychology.
From St. Simons Island: Sky Pullen, bachelor of arts in speech communications with a minor in interdisciplinary.
From Kingsland: Christian Stephens, master of science in health sciences with a concentration in health informatics.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently announced more than 7,100 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing academic achievement during the spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Seren Thomas-Jackson, majoring in elementary education; Hailey Beasley, majoring in marketing; Brianna Finleyson, majoring in marketing; Connor Bell, majoring in computer science; Brittney Pitts, majoring in civil engineering; Jordyn Perez, majoring in electrical engineering; Kolton Brooks, majoring in industrial engineering technology; Ryan Rodriguez, majoring in industrial engineering technology; Melanie Vivirito, majoring in art and William Dykstra, majoring in modern language & culture.
From St. Simons Island: Joseph Hughes, majoring in finance-interest; Ty Pappalardo, majoring in management-interest and Logan Wiles, majoring in interactive design.
From St. Marys: Taliyah Miller, majoring in elementary education; Jace Windbigler, majoring in computer science and Kaleb Thomas, majoring in mechanical engineering.
From Kingsland: Kacey Jones, majoring in elementary education; Virginia Morris, majoring in hospitality management-interest; Sean Schoenherr, majoring in mechanical engineering technology; Lauren Chinen, majoring in psychology; Elliot Newton, majoring in international affairs and Elijah Johnson, majoring in criminal justice.
From Hoboken: Erika Crews, majoring in international affairs.
From Woodbine: Aaliyah Gibbs-Charles, majoring in criminal justice.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently named nearly 5,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Katelyn Winks, majoring in elementary education-interest; Alexander De La Vega Hardin, majoring in finance-interest; Jasmine Ciera Mendez, majoring in accounting-interest; Kevin Galdamez, majoring in computer science; Carson Shattuck, majoring in software engineering; Akirria Mountain, majoring in exercise science-interest, Leighla Sisson, majoring in English education and Elizabeth Speight, majoring in English.
From St. Simons Island: Jackson Searles, majoring in political science.
From St. Marys: Kristin Burns, majoring in management; Riley Ransom, majoring in architecture and Catherine Adams, majoring in digital animation.
From Kingsland: Samuel Muldoon, majoring in exercise science.
From Waynesville: Abbie Hiott, majoring in dance.
From Waverly: Kyle Stormer, majoring in international affairs.