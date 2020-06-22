The following students received the distinction of Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Valdosta State University:

From St. Marys: Barbara Anderson, Sarah Caldwell, Kalynn Jenkins, Dallas Dugan, Christopher McDonald, Dylan Smith, Charles Weathers, Sabrina Funderburk, Nathaniel Arrowood and Winter Perkins.

From Brunswick: James Hulsey, Howard Hinson, Bryson Broner, John Hunter, Gracyn Bailey, Ruth Tavarez, Jackson Mancil and Dalton Pender.

From Kingsland: Chelsea Klewicki, Olivia Rose, Emily Miller, Emily Hal, Abigail Meadows, Mallory Place, Skylynn Soria, Graison Conn and Kathryn Dorris.

From Woodbine: Armani Atkinson, Kilie Huckleby, Jaeden Hill and Keelyn Williams.

From Hortense: Samantha Purdy and Jazmine Perkins.

From Hoboken: Joshua Smith and Kerri Thomas

From St. Simons Island: William Sandridge and Abigail Brock.

From Darien: Elisabeth Peeler

• • •

Taylor Warren of Darien named to Dean’s List at University of Cumberlands

• • •

The following students received the distinction of President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University:

From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz, Gabrielle Lachance and Carol Fendig

From St. Marys: Kya Garibaldi, Sydney Crowley and Heidi Parker

From Brunswick: Sophie Gordon

From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt

From Woodbine: Randall Goss

From Waverly: Kyle Stormer

• • •

The following students received the distinction of Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University:

From St. Marys: Alexandria Black, Cole Loden, Chanfar Ha, Elizabeth Neleski, Chanelle Johnson, Nicholas Kennedy and Cade Loden

From Kingsland: Lydia Arreola, Morgan Massie, Calandra Washington, Riley Bennett, Jourdan Coleman and Averie Konrad

From Brunswick: Jordyn Perez, Cierra Pfaff, Riley Donnellan and Rachel Bohlender

From St. Simons Island: Jillian White

From Woodbine: Aneisha Grayson

From Waverly: Jeremiah Compton

From Townsend: Deniacia Mitchell

From Darien: Randall Scott

• • •

The following students received the distinction of Chancellor’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Troy University: Brittney Davis of Kingsland, Sarah Nelson of St. Marys, Patty Shaulis of Brunswick, Sequoyha Stephens of Brunswick and Amanda Taylor of Hortense.

