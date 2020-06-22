The following students received the distinction of Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Valdosta State University:
From St. Marys: Barbara Anderson, Sarah Caldwell, Kalynn Jenkins, Dallas Dugan, Christopher McDonald, Dylan Smith, Charles Weathers, Sabrina Funderburk, Nathaniel Arrowood and Winter Perkins.
From Brunswick: James Hulsey, Howard Hinson, Bryson Broner, John Hunter, Gracyn Bailey, Ruth Tavarez, Jackson Mancil and Dalton Pender.
From Kingsland: Chelsea Klewicki, Olivia Rose, Emily Miller, Emily Hal, Abigail Meadows, Mallory Place, Skylynn Soria, Graison Conn and Kathryn Dorris.
From Woodbine: Armani Atkinson, Kilie Huckleby, Jaeden Hill and Keelyn Williams.
From Hortense: Samantha Purdy and Jazmine Perkins.
From Hoboken: Joshua Smith and Kerri Thomas
From St. Simons Island: William Sandridge and Abigail Brock.
From Darien: Elisabeth Peeler
• • •
Taylor Warren of Darien named to Dean’s List at University of Cumberlands
• • •
The following students received the distinction of President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University:
From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz, Gabrielle Lachance and Carol Fendig
From St. Marys: Kya Garibaldi, Sydney Crowley and Heidi Parker
From Brunswick: Sophie Gordon
From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt
From Woodbine: Randall Goss
From Waverly: Kyle Stormer
• • •
The following students received the distinction of Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University:
From St. Marys: Alexandria Black, Cole Loden, Chanfar Ha, Elizabeth Neleski, Chanelle Johnson, Nicholas Kennedy and Cade Loden
From Kingsland: Lydia Arreola, Morgan Massie, Calandra Washington, Riley Bennett, Jourdan Coleman and Averie Konrad
From Brunswick: Jordyn Perez, Cierra Pfaff, Riley Donnellan and Rachel Bohlender
From St. Simons Island: Jillian White
From Woodbine: Aneisha Grayson
From Waverly: Jeremiah Compton
From Townsend: Deniacia Mitchell
From Darien: Randall Scott
• • •
The following students received the distinction of Chancellor’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Troy University: Brittney Davis of Kingsland, Sarah Nelson of St. Marys, Patty Shaulis of Brunswick, Sequoyha Stephens of Brunswick and Amanda Taylor of Hortense.