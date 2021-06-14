The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta recently presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises. Local students receiving degrees included:
From Brunswick: Sarah Haymans, bachelor of science in industrial design with highest honors; Nathan Highsmith, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering; and Alana Holcomb, bachelor of science in nuclear and radiological engineering with high honors.
From St. Simons Island: Stephanie Baione, master of science in human-computer interaction; Jacob Hallock, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering; Madison Moitoso, bachelor of science in environmental engineering with highest honors; Alexandria La Madrid, bachelor of science in industrial engineering with high honors; and Alexandra Dunn, bachelor of science in mathematics with highest honors.
From St. Marys: Brian Castro, bachelor of science in architecture with highest honors; and Emily Gilbert, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering with highest honors.
From Jekyll Island: Harry Haber, bachelor of science in business administration with highest honors.
From Kingsland: Alexandra Carter, bachelor of science in business administration with high honors.
• • •
Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Penn., has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Students on the dean’s list include Steven Pancoast from St. Marys.
• • •
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta at the associate’s, bachelor, and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester. Local graduates included:
From Brunswick: Adrienne Weddel, bachelor of arts in English; Daija Kent, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies in media entrepreneurship; Jaiden Carroll bachelor of business administration in finance; Kiah Lesesne, bachelor of science in respiratory therapy; Mi Danielle Bailey, bachelor of arts in political science and an undergraduate certificate in Arabic; Saraann Kim, bachelor of science in biological science; and Yameka Meriweathers, master of arts in teaching.
From Kingsland: James Halsey, bachelor of arts in applied linguistics and an undergraduate certificate in teaching English as a foreign language; Sydney Motley, bachelor of arts in art; and Swara Vyas, bachelor of business administration in risk management and insurance.
From St. Simons: Mary Angelich, doctor of physical therapy degree; and Rachael Williams, bachelor of science in psychology.
From Darien: Benjamin Ryals, bachelor of arts in film and media.
From St. Marys: Morgan Smith, master of arts in political science.
• • •
The College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick’s office of the president has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List and Dean’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least twelve hours of course work and achieve a GPA of 4.00 for the term. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
Students from Glynn County named to the College of Coastal Georgia Spring 2021 President’s List: Alyssia Adams, Summer Anderson, John Anderson, Audrey Angelotti, Elizabeth Antonio, Cameron Arbo, Amanda Badger, Mohamed Belcora, Charles Bell, David Brockway, Zane Buchli, Mackenzie Buck, Erick Caballero, Rubi Calix-Ortiz, Tara Carnes, Kelsey Carroll, Kinsley Carter, Kelsie Collins,Lauren Cooper, Austin Daniel, Precious Genevi De Jesus, Isabel Delacqua, Sheila Dinucci, Kristen Dougherty, Andrew Douglas, Morgan Dunn, Sophia Ennis, Sabrina Esteban-Joaquin, Abigail Evans, Arthur Figuiere, Lillian Gonzalez, Lisa Griner, Emma Hall, Claire Hannah, Emily Hansen, Abigail Haugen, Nicholas Hodge, Haven Hopkins, Macy Hufstetler, Gabriella Hunter, Camryn Jones, Emily Kennedy, Maria Kollinger, Patrick Langley, Wilma Lawrence, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Tran Le, Sarah Leduc, Caroline Lokey, Robert Mahas, David Manning, Abby Martineau, Greyson May, Summer May, Shelton Moye, Cody Norton, Jasmine Nyvall, Mauricio Padilla, Kailah Partridge, Preetkumar Patel, Kathy Paulk, Hannah Porterfield, Kennedy Ralph, Remington Ramirez, Andre Rivera, Michael Ryfun, Tonya Schmid, Joshua Scott, Kathryn Grace Shetty, Sadie Slusher, Gavin Slusher, Stephanie Sparks, Tori Staat, Samantha Stephenson, Kaelyn Tyler, David Wheeler, Kaleigh Wiggins, Jacob Williams, Morgan Winsness and Felisha Yates.
Students from Glynn County named to the College of Coastal Georgia Spring 2021 Dean’s List: Benjamin Angalet, Sydea Armstrong, Mi’chelle Armstrong, Zachery Atkinson, Celina Barbee, Dustin Benton, Jazmynn Bickom, Ikymaya Blackett, Shelby Borek, Danielle Breeding, Caleb Britt, Jonathan Brock-Johnson, John Brockman, Lucy Brooks, Bryce Broshow, Waverly Brown, Bautista Chiaradia, Julia Cieszeski, Morgan Clark, Courtney Clark, Tiana Clarke, Rekisha Codogan, Bryson Cole, Taylor Craig, Jessica Cross, Rebecca Cushing, Peyton Cuttino, Wendy Daughtry, Kimberlie Dixon, Katherine Estrada, Gabrielle Flores, Jocelyn Floyd, Mario Forcina, Mike Garcia, Elijah Gentry, Samuel Ghioto, Mckenzie Hall, Kristi Hamil, Reagin Hanna, Bailey Harvey, Lovely Hernandez-Mejor, Sasha Higgs, Vyolet Hogarth, Sydney Hoyt, Dianna Hudson, Lasairyn Ireland, Stephen Jackson, Allyson Jennings, Brittany Johnson, Malcolm Jones, Christopher Jones, Alexander Kinchen, Kierra King, Sydney Kriegh, Alexander Kroll, Tamaira Laezza, Grace Lawson, Anna LeBlanc, Eric Lemmond, Skye Lewis, Kristen Linville, Aylin Lopez, Hunter Maddox, Alexia Marino, Jenna Marler, Michael Marshall, Jessica Martin, Carlos Martinez, Gabriel McCall, Mabel McManus, Raymond McNaughton, Florencia McRae, Lizzaraih McRae, Gary Meadows, Madison Merritt, Sierra Moffitt, Kendall Moses, Khoi Nguyen, Haley Noel, Callie Norton, Daniel Okeefe, Kristen O’Neill, Landon Overman, Aum Patel, Bhavika Patel, Nital Patel, Jaylan Patrick, William Pinter, Kevin Pope and Khanyakwezwe Ramokgopa.
• • •
More than 1,700 students achieved Dean’s List honors at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA, for the Spring 2021 semester.
Dean’s List honors are for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Local students included:
From Brunswick: Howard Hinson, Jenifer Arellano-Mendoza, Gracyn Bailey and Nola Cox.
From St. Simons Island: William Sandridge, Abigail Brock, Iris Biggee and Carleigh Lundy.
From St. Marys: Andrew Barnes, Charles Weathers, Sabrina Funderburk, Nathaniel Arrowood, Joshua Lippencott, Winter Perkins and Jarrett Bucken.
From Kingsland: Morgan Gasper, Olivia Rose, Emily Miller, Oscar De La Rosa, Abigail Meadows, Graison Conn and Madison Zapf.
From Hoboken: Joshua Smith and Baylen Carter.
From Darien: Taylor Lewis and Elisabeth Peeler.
From Hortense: Samantha Purdy.
From White Oak: Evan Lewis.