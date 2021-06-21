Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., recognized over 1,700 students named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5-grade point average while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Local students honored include Margaret Richardson and Margaret Manor of St Simons Island.
• • •
Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, recently named students to the dean’s list to recognize their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, students must complete at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5. Local students honored included:
From Brunswick: Shelby Bennett, Tia Scott, Christopher Myrick, Aaliyah Nixon, Jessica Rosa and Chasmine Davis.
From St. Simons Island: Gabrielle Lachance, Henry Jardine, Samuel McNeil and Simon Clarke.
From St Marys: Alexandria Black, Cole Loden, Sean Just and Sonia Elfejji.
From Kingsland: Walter Wright, Anaiya Johnson, Averie Konrad, Riley Bennett, Ghaziadib Momin, Paige Massie and Elijah Johnson.
From Woodbine: Jerry Lowe and Aneisha Grayson.
From White Oak: Khyia Gibbs.
From Hortense: Alyssa Santiago.
From Townsend: Deniacia Mitchell.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president’s list to recognize their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students honored included:
From Brunswick: Bailey McGregor, Kevin Galdamez, Carson Shattuck, Kolton Brooks, Mariah Jackson and Sophie Gordon.
From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz.
From St Marys: Chanfar Ha, Cade Loden, Sadie Dixon and Mika Searles.
From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt.
From Woodbine: Liam Kilner and Randall Goss.
From Waynesville: Abbie Hunter.
From Hortense: Gunnar Henderson.
• • •
Leslie Rodgers of Brunswick recently graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. An in-person commencement ceremony occurred at Greyhound Stadium in Portales.
• • •
The College of Charleston recognized Emma Forsyth of Brunswick in the spring 2021 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Forsyth is majoring in archaeology, classics and geology.
• • •
The following students have made the dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for the spring 2021 semester. This designation goes to undergraduate students who have achieved a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Local students include:
From Brunswick: Zachary Brumbach, Sarah Higgins and Isabelle Murray.
From St Marys: Brian Castro and Andrew Fugett.
From Kingsland: Morgen Fish and Jasmine Ramirez.
From Camden County: Alexandra Carter.
From St. Simons Island: Maegan McKenzie.