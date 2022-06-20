Valdosta State University recently announced students named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Howard Hinson, Gracyn Bailey, Ella Marroquin, Taylor Craig, Kaylin Kretzschmar, Anna Hammock, Dalton Pender and Kelan Walker
From St. Simons Island — Abigail Brock, Seiler Thompson, Iris Biggee and Victoria Hilton
From Darien — Taylor Lewis
From St. Marys — Emily Millan Thomas, Andrew Barnes, Charles Weathers, Nathaniel Arrowood, Winter Perkins, Timothy Laux, Jordan Billups and Jarrett Bucken
From Kingsland — Abigail Meadows, Morgan Gasper, Oscar De La Rosa, Lea Puckett, Madison Zapf, Erin Garner, Micah Ballard
From Nahunta — Gracie Lairsey of Nahunta
From Woodbine — Joshua Campbell and Aubrie Patterson
From Hortnese — Elizabeth Carter and Taylor Duncan
• • •
Coastal Pines Technical College announced its President’s List, and local students made the President’s List, Dean’s List, and received awards for academic achievement.
President’s List: Elijah Bunkley, Michelle Castlen, Ansley Dykes, Raymond Hays, Andrew Mallard, Jennifer Parr, William Phipps, Rosalva Salazar Cruz, Stephen Wright.
Dean’s List: Kathryn Blackshear, Catherine Higginbottom, SyDeara Strother, Kaylee Wood.
Academic Achievement: Frances Ansley, Alanna Bindel, Marcus Bultz, Elizabeth Campos Garcia, Claire Candler, Sara Cooter, Ian Douglas, Laura Fish, Alan Gatewood, Samantha Gearhart, Kelly Heflin, Andrew Hill, Rose Jinkins, Houston Kennison, Cashina King, Logan Kroscavage, Emma LaRosa, Danielle Law, Megan Leotis, JaGaryon Marcus, Casson Mitchell, Ashley Pechin, Jackson Pender, Chelsea Poston, Lavette Potter, Wilfredo Santiago, Robert Simpson, Mason Smith, Jacob Tucker, Keiory Williams and Kenneth Wood.
• • •
Georgia College recently recognized students from the College of Public Health Sciences for their outstanding work in the spring 2022 semester. Alexis Pavone and Andrew Wetherington of St Simons Island was named to the President’s List.
• • •
Shorter University in Rome recently announced students named to the Dean’s List during the spring semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Katharine Richardson, of St. Simons Island, is among those named to the list. Richardson is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• • •
• • •
The University of Alabama recently held its spring commencement ceremony. Local graduates included William Parker, bachelor of science in commerce & business administration, and William Webster master of business administration, both of St. Simons Island; and Matthew Hill, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, and Micah Parker, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration and a master of science degree, both of Kingsland.
• • •
The following local students were awarded degrees at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn, at the 2022 commencement ceremony. They included Sarah Lange Belechak of St. Simons Island, bachelor in economics with honors. She child of Mary L. & John T. Belechak; Catherine Flynn Droogmans of St. Simons Island, bachelor of science in neuroscience. She is the child of Leslie P. Droogmans; Ella Catherine Slade of St. Simons Island, bachelor’s degree in international and global studies. She is the child of Catherine P. Slade and John B. Slade Sr.; and Crawford Mitchell Lepree of Chestnut Hill, Mass, bachelor in history, He is the child of Lillian I. Mitchell of St. Simons Island.
• • •
• • •
Harding University in Search, Ark., recently announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Mackenzie Lewis, a senior studying exercise science, of Kingsland was named list.
• • •
Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., recently announced its spring 2022 graduating class. Wesley Delaney from St. Simons Island earned a juris doctorate in law from the school.
• • •
The College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick recently announced its spring dean’s list. Several names were inadvertently omitted from the paper’s published list. Those students were Jordan Allen, John Anderson, Anja Bailey, Jade Bailey and Dustin Benton.
• • •
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees during the spring semester. Local graduates include:
From Brunswick — Callie McNorton of Brunswick, bachelor of arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in media and society, and a minor in political science; Kelsey Wright, master of education degree in school psychology; Tameea Howard, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, in the crime and justice concentration; Tamya Mells, bachelor of arts degree in speech communications
From St. Simons — Jack Sanders, bachelor of science degree in psychology; Rachel Barfield, master of science degree in exercise science
From Kingsland — Yasmine Wilder of Kingsland, bachelor of science in nursing degree
• • •
The University of Alabama recently announced students named to its dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5.
Local students honored include William Parker of St. Simons Island; and Katelyn Hill and Allie Tucker, both of Kingsland.