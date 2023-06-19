Valdosta State University (VSU) recently released its spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Mackenzie Carter, John Hunter, Austin Sanchez, Sarah Carpenter, Chandler Muggridge, Lindsey Sparks, Schmaya Williams, Ella Marroquin, Taylor Craig, Dalton Pender, Kailey Stephenson, Zachary Whitesides, Kaetchen Wagner and LyZavia Holloway.
From St. Simons Island: Emily Hutchins and Victoria Hilton.
From Darien: Jermaine Thomas.
From St. Marys: Emily Millan Thomas, Nathaniel Arrowood, Jarrett Bucken, Timothy Laux, Samuel Myers, Laiken Wensel and Ariyanna Taylor.
From Woodbine: Armani Jackson.
From Kingsland: Lea Puckett, Annika Gunnarsson, Jamyen Williams, Christian Lawson and Kylie Todd.
From Hortense: Elizabeth Carter and Taylor Duncan.
From White Oak: Evan Lewis.
• • •
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa recently released its Dean’s List, featuring students with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) and its President’s List honoring those with an academic record of 4.0. The 2022 fall lists include the following local students: Kadey Connell and April Stephenson, both of St. Simons Island, were named to the Dean’s List. Alexa Smith of Darien and Mikayla Kreitlow of Waverly were named to the President’s List.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recently recognized students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Local honorees include Andrew Coleman, Kylie Dallas and Abigail Faircloth, all of Brunswick; and Zoe Cain of Kingsland.
• • •
Stewart Gash, of St. Simons Island, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 Honor Roll. Gash, majoring in finance, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
• • •
EmmaClaire Mitchell, of Sea Island, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists. Mitchell, majoring in Southern studies, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for graduating during the spring 2023 semester. Local graduates include: Abigail Faircloth of Brunswick; Shawn McElroy and Anna Powell, both of St. Simons Island; Bruce Simpson of Jekyll Island; and James Lee of St. Marys.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees include: September Boatright, Philip Bulatao, Grace Horton and Scarrlee Porter, all of Brunswick; John Battle, Elizabeth Dyal, Ryan Merchant and Hakan Vardar, all of St. Simons Island; and Jay Mock of Hoboken.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees include: Mattie Colquitt and William McKinnon, both of Saint Simons Island; and Chloe Crosby of Kingsland.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees include: Jacob Bosarge, Laila Campbell, Madison Floyd and Grace Hagen, all from Brunswick.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recently recognized its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for graduating during the spring 2023 semester. Local graduates include: Tara Carter and Scarrlee Porter, both of Brunswick; Lily Pruitt, Lindy Rose and Emily Suber, all of St. Simons Island; and Jay Mock of Hoboken.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recently recognized its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees include: Emilee Ray of St. Simons Island; and Hope Warren of St. Marys.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees include: Grace Coty of Brunswick; and Mary Tortorete of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Georgia College & State University recognized students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for graduating during the spring 2023 semester. Local graduates include: Philip Hatcher and Emilee Ray, both of St. Simons Island; and Hope Warren of St. Marys.