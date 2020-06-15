Haley Bottorff, a rising senior at Brunswick High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders this June in Boston, Mass.
Bottorff’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
She will represent Georgia based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
• • •
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2020.
Harper Roberts of St. Simons Island; Alexandra Carter of Camden County; Brian Castro, Andrew Fugett, Victoria Irvin and Jeremiah Dir, all of St. Marys; Morgen Fish, John Jones, and Jasmine Ramirez, all of Kingsland.
• • •
The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology: Gavin Goodier of Kingsland, Sarah Haymans of Brunswick and Clara Seymour of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Elizabeth M. Burns of St. Simons Island graduated from Clemson University with a master’s degree in city and regional planning.
• • •
The following students earned distinction of Dean’s List for spring 2020 at Georgia State University:
From Brunswick: Devin Calhoun, Luke Durham, Naomi Floy, Tameea Howard, Daija Kent, SaraAnn Kim, Michael Marshall, Jack McGaha, Callie McNorton, Josephine Meyer, Myracle Odom, Nital Patel, Shelby Slayton, Akira Stobaeus, Evan Trawick and Katie West.
From St. Simons Island: Rachel Mikowski and Rachael Williams
From St. Marys: Kayla Arndt and Logan Brady.
From Kingsland: Elias Legere, Sydney Motley, Sneh Patel, Ryann Sprague, Swara Vyas and Madison Wheeler.
From Darien: Sujal Patel and Benjamin Ryals.
From Woodbine: Ansley Proctor and William Vonk.
• • •
The following students earned distinction of President’s List for spring 2020 at Georgia State University:
From Brunswick: Deondria Hooker, Lisa-Marie Redhi, M.I. Danielle Bailey, Zain Qureshi, and Tamya Mells.
From St. Simons Island: Jack Sanders.
From Kingsland: Burt Lancaster, Raydan Wilder and Trey Robinson.
• • •
The following students earned distinction of Dean’s List for spring 2020 at Shorter University: Kelan Walker of Brunswick and Katherine Richardson of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Chaney Ruth Segler has been awarded an 1854 scholarship after being accepted to Wofford College for fall 2020.
• • •
The following students graduated from the University of Alabama this spring: Charles Brown of Woodbine, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; Hailey Chinen of Kingsland, bachelor of arts; Callie Kraushaar of Brunswick, bachelor of science; and William Webster of St. Simons Island, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
• • •
Catherine Anne Liedman of Brunswick was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
• • •
Troy University’s spring semester graduates from the area are as follows:
From Brunswick: Johnita Beckham, Dominic Ceresani, George Coolidge, Charlotte Davis, Connie Davis, Jerry Eberhart, Maurice Figueroa, Kiara Jacobs, Kwanesha Joseph, Jenny Kersey, Yolanda Ketchup, Latrisia Roberts, Talisha Rogers, Lanisha Thomas, Pamela Walker and Sally Warren.
From Hortense: Ronald Lynch and Skylar Kersey.
• • •
Elizabeth Berlin of St. Marys and Lorinda Lawrence of White Oak recently graduated from Ohio University. Berlin graduated with a bachelor of science, and Lawrence with a bachelor of science in nursing.
• • •
The USA South Athletic Conference included 169 Piedmont College student-athletes in its 2019-20 Academic All-Conference Team. Among those receiving the honor were Richard Sailors and Killian McClain, both of Saint Marys.