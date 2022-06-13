The College of Coastal Georgia has announced the students who earned their place on the President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least twelve hours of coursework and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.00 for the term.
They are Steven Andrews, Audrey Angelotti, Cameron Arbo, Zachery Atkinson, Tatyana Bailey, Chad Bennett, Michaela Bess, Kevin Brandon, David Brockway, Annika Buchli, Lauren Cooper, Wendy Daughtry, Noell Davila, Precious Genevi De Jesus, Isabel Delacqua, Sheila Dinucci, Payton Dowling, Christopher Dyals, Sabrina Esteban-Joaquin, Kathryn Everett, Harrison Faulk, Brady Foley, Melissa Griffith, Claire Hannah, Jenna Hemenway, Thomas Henderson, Logan Hildreth, Nicholas Hodge, Riley Holcomb, Sydney Hoyt, Kaylin Hughes, Gabriella Hunter, Haylee Johnson, Danika Johnson, Da’Mia Jones, Ricardo Laster, Sarah Leduc, Agustin Leguizamon, Tabitha Loper, Carleigh Lundy, Dana Maddox, Alyssia Maddox, Robert Mahas, Hannah Martin, Jasmine Ciera Mendez, Mckenzie Miller, Amanda Monroe, Hailee Morris, Callie Norton, David Owens, Mauricio Padilla, Preetkumar Patel, Cassie Pham, William Pinter, Kevin Pope, Nicole Price, Sarah Rana, Anna Royal, Emalyn Russell, Christopher Ryals, Michael Ryfun, Joshua Scott, Ansley Simpson, Gavin Slusher, Kendall Smith, Taren Smith, Jonathan Stanphill, Casey Thigpen, Gaven Thompson, Brandon Thrower, Syndal Tillotson, Kelly Tornel, Tanner Tovey, Heather Tucker, Kaelyn Tyler, Maggi Veiga, Jonathan Warehime, Aleythia Weaver, Bailey While, Jacob Williams, Rebekah Wise and Aimee Yeomans
The College of Coastal Georgia recently announced the students who earned their place on the Dean’s List by achieving a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
They are Ami Bishop, Bianca Bisoondath, Ikymaya Blackett, Shelby Borek, Sali Boyer, Keaton Bramlett, Tyger Brigmon, Caleb Britt, Lucy Brooks, Bryce Broshow, Chelsea Brown, Autumn Brown, Samantha Bruce, Amanda Bryzgornia, Kaitlin Capullo, Kinsley Carter, Carlos Castillo, Bautista Chiaradia, Julia Cieszeski, Lauren Clack, Kelsie Collins, Katelyn Correro, Christina Crosby, Karley Crystal, Rebecca Cushing, James Cutforth, Michael D’agostino, Kayce Deaton, Hayley Dickerson, Kristen Dougherty, Johnathan Farrell, Adrianna Finleyson, Grant Forde, Gladys Francisco, Mike Garcia, Fatima Garcia, Katie Glass, Titus Guffey, Victoria Hansen, Alex Heimerdinger, Alyssa Heinmuller, Lovely Hernandez-Mejor, Nina Herter, Vyolet Hogarth, Spaulding Hoyt, Rachel Jackson, Juliette Jackson, William Jackson, Jones Jobe, Madison Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Emily Kennedy, Alexander Kinchen, Kierra King, Ryan Knight, Aaliyah Krause, Alexander Kroll, Rebekah LaRoche, Matthew Landress, Nathaniel Lane, Vivian Lawless, Ngoc Han Le, David Lepree, Logan Lloyd, Hunter Maddox, Matthew Mahas, Elizabeth Mahas, Monica Martin, Irene Martinez Minguela, Summer May, Greyson May, Mabel McManus, Breannah Medley Woods, Jacob Micu, Skylar Morales, David Mosley, Brittany Murphy, Shanise Nelson, Olivia Nieman, Nital Patel, Preston Peralta, Asjanay Pitts, Riley Platia, Deloise Prather, Skyler Purvis, Shelby Ramsey, Sakeem Ross, Kimberly Rowell, Megan Shinske, Haley Slover, Sadie Slusher, L,indsey Sparks, Daniel Staab, Nicole Stabile, Maung Tluang, Kristen Todisco, Bryce Unterwagner, Miriam Vonashek, Kristen Wallace, Jonathan Waters, Claudia Watson, Brayden Weaver, Garrett Weir, Kennedy West, David Wheeler, Kayla Wilcox, Shaun Willis, Dashawn Wilson and Avery Yoak
The University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., recently announced the names of its graduates. The following local students earned degrees during commencement ceremonies this spring. Lydia Pennington of St. Marys graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychological science and Will Baxter-Bray of Townsend graduated with a bachelor of science in environmental studies.
Georgia College recently recognized students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. Local students honored include Grace Horton of Brunswick and Maung Tlung, both of Brunswick, and Lindy Rose of St. Simons Island. They made the President’s List.
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., recently announced its Dean’s List. Deterias Glover from Kingsland was one of the students honored. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. Local honorees include Rosalyn Bosarge and George Dyer, both of Brunswick, and Hope Warren of St. Marys. They all made the President’s List.
Michael James Skamarakus of St. Simons Island was recently named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Penn.
TROY University recently announced students named to the Provost’s List for the spring semester and term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Local honorees include Shelita Dixon and Tamika McCoy, both of Brunswick
Piedmont University in Demorest recently announced the students named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2022 semester. Students named a Dean’s scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Local students honored include Patrick Dempsey and Allison Dempsey, both of Brunswick, and Carly Jelinek of Kingsland
Harrison Trawick of Brunswick was among more than 300 Piedmont University students who achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to be named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. Local students who made the Dean’s List include Grace Coty and Emilee Ray, both of Brunswick.
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President’s List. Local honorees include Bennett Colbert, Andrew Kaufmann, Joseph Lombardi, Nicholas Lynch and William McKinnon, all of St. Simons Island.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the Dean’s List. Local honorees include Mattie Colquitt, John Good, Ashlyn Jordan and Moya Murray, all of St. Simons Island.
TROY University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Local students on the list include Billie Gooch, Carla Styn, and Samuel Wood, all of Brunswick, and Amanda Taylor of Townsend.
TROY University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Local students who graduated include Gabriella Benton, Kellie Fields, Billie Gooch, Heidi Larson and Sue Mikell of Brunswick; all of Brunswick; Bankston Knight of St. Simons Island; Noel Jensen of Jekyll Island; Skylar Kersey of Waynesville; and Christian Wall of Kingsland.
Sophia McCurdy of Brunswick, an English major, was selected for Hiram’s Eclectic Scholars Honor program. Hiram College is located in Hiram, Ohio.