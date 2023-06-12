Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local honorees included:
From Brunswick: Mckenzie Branch, Thomas Caldwell, Caleb Cook, Marshall Cox, Parker Eberly, Grayson Foreman, Madison Franklin, Brynn Hebner, Madison Hudson, Jamauri Griffin, Mollie Knowles, Rider Lemmond, Maria Limon, Andrew Manning, Alice McCloud, Skylar Morales, Candice Naldrett, Brianna O’Brien, Brooke Orange, Hari Patel, Preetkumar Patel, Dhruv Patel, Ava Peters, Duy Pham, Sakeem Ross, Tatyanah Santiago, Isabelle Slapikas, Anna Spencer, Ariannah Stephan and Summer Williams
From St. Simons: Maggie Barnhardt, Payton Cain, Grant Forde, Madeline Hendry, Ella Iavarone, Hannah Martin, Anna Meredith, Harrison Milner, Adi Parker, Olivia Pralinsky, Grace Shockley, Drake Stephenson and Morgan Williams
From Jekyll Island: Skyler Heys
From Darien: Ashlyn Jordan
From Kingsland: Sabrina Bui, Kayla Capotosti, Shaiyenne Chance, Corey Dowdell, Justin Fullem, Daryiz George, Andrew Ogden, Serenity Salser and Monica Winkler
From Townsend: Shamarie Alston, Raven Mahaffey, Brittany Perry, Hailey Williams, James Wilson and Dewey Wilson
From St. Marys: Tiara Kindell, Camden Lang, Christopher Miller, Hope Mortier, Jacob Mullins, Dominic Penko, Sebastian Petroski and Emily Tracy
From Nahunta: Mady Bullard, William O’quinn and Jason White.
From Hoboken: Timothy Crawford and Annslee Jacobs.
From Waynesville: Jacob Browning, Jema Caumanday and Madelyn Hickox.
Katherine Childs of Woodbine
• • •
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local honorees included:
From Brunswick: Charles Cauley, Mia Colucci, Vaneisha Douglas, Hannah Gainous, Hayley Hall, Hope Hansard, Megan Hutson, Chynah Jenkins, Lashundra Johnson, Jason Langley, Luis Loa, Monica Lopez-Ortiz, Travis Massey, Elisabeth Metz, Joshua Miller, Vanessa Montes, Stephanie Morgado-Martinez, Jalyn Morgan, James Rowe, Frank Velazquez-Garcia and Brandon Vistan
From St. Simons Island: Ryan Gray and Jon Spiers
From Jekyll Island: Sydney Rigdon
From Darien: Kaitlyn Todd
From Kingsland: Emma Bonner, Kairi Balow, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug and Audree Ware
From Townsend: Kay’La Brennon, Olivia Connelly and Charles Fleming
From St. Marys: Sydney Bense, Madeline Elliott, Kristopher Lewis, Gray Loden and Kayla Porter
From Riceboro: Paige Arthur and Latonya Brown
From Woodbine: Georgia Brown and Macy Pounds
From Nahunta: Walker Gill and Kayce Waters
From Hoboken: Joshua Youmans