Eliza Warner of St. Simons Island qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• • •
Jacob Davis of St. Marys, GA, has received their Bachelor of Science degree in Fitness and Sport Management from University of the Cumberlands.
• • •
The following area residents were among approximately 258 students who graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 15: Kimberly Bell of Brunswick, master’s degree in nursing; Jourdain Watson of Brunswick, master’s degree in nursing; Rebecca Flanders of Darien, master’s degree in nursing.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University recently recognized three local students with honors recognizing academic achievement. Pamela Rogers, a resident of Brunswick, made the Spring 2020 Academic Achievement List for previously earning at least 12 credit hours at GSW, being enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earning a 3.5 or higher GPA. Joseph Burrows, a resident of Kingsland, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Johnny Davis, a resident of Brunswick, made the Spring 2020 President’s List for earning a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• • •
Kathryn Lanyon of St. Simons Island, GA, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• • •
Chaney Ruth Segler awarded an 1854 Scholarship after being accepted to Wofford College for Fall 2020.